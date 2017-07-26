18-wheeler falls over guard rail on I-240 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

18-wheeler falls over guard rail on I-240

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

An 18-wheeler fell over the guard rail on I-240 near Lamar Avenue.

The accident caused the right lane and shoulder of I-240 to be blocked.

The driver was not critically injured.

