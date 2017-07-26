18-wheeler falls over guard rail on I-240

A 16-year-old was shot by a Marion Police Department officer.More >>
An 18-wheeler fell over the guard rail on I-240 west of Lamar Avenue.More >>
A Memphis father and his three-year-old son are homeless after their Fox Meadows apartment went up in flames.More >>
Memphis Police Department is warning those who belong to the popular Nextdoor app that if they're posting crime online they also need to be notifying authorities.More >>
For shoppers looking to pick up some fresh produce or snag a few steaks from Kroger in Arlington,More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, is scheduled to be executed on Wednesday.More >>
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.More >>
A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.More >>
Privately, Trump has speculated aloud to allies in recent days about the potential consequences of firing Sessions, according to three people who have recently spoken to the president.More >>
The U.S Supreme Court gave approval for the execution of the child killer to proceed.More >>
Two opponents of a 12-year-old Alabama girl's decision to have an abortion after she was raped by a relative spoke out Wednesday during a news conference in Montgomery.More >>
