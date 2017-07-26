ServiceMaster replaces CEO, announces spin off company

ServiceMaster Global Holding, Inc. announced a change at CEO as well as a spin off company.

Robert Gillette, who has been the CEO of ServiceMaster since June 2013, has been replaced by Nikhil Varty.

Varty is the former vice president of mergers and acquisitions at WABCO Vehicle Control Systems.

The company will also separate it's American Home Shield business from its Terminix and Franchise Services Group businesses.

ServiceMaster will now have two publicly traded companies -- ServiceMaster and American Home Shield. The transaction is expected to be complete by the third quarter of 2018.

