3 men charged with stealing dozens of guns from shooting range

Three men are accusing of stealing dozens of guns from a Memphis shooting range.

The guns were taken from Range USA on Whitten Road on July 1. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives officials said at least 43 firearms were stolen.

Willie Crawford, 20, Dejuan Flake, 24, and Ruben Jaquez, 22, were all arrested and charged with theft of property from $10,000-60,000 and burglary of a building.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.