3 men charged with stealing guns from shooting range

Three men are accusing of stealing dozens of guns from a Memphis shooting range.

The guns were taken from Range USA on Whitten Road on July 1. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives officials said at least 43 firearms were stolen.

Willie Crawford, 20, Dejuan Flake, 24, and Ruben Jaquez, 22, were all arrested and charged with theft of property from $10,000-60,000 and burglary of a building.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said they, along with Memphis Police Department and the ATF, conducted hours of surveillance to get the three people in custody.

"Our role was purely an investigatory support role, surveillance and manpower on the day we made the arrests," Shelby County Sheriff's Office Lt. David Ballard said.

Investigators said they found multiple guns tied to Range USA, but would not say how many were found. They said the also found additional guns not tied to the gun range.

According to the ATF, more people are involved with this crime that have not been captured. They also said more firearms are out on the street that have not been recovered.

"The others, we can't speak to their location. We don't know if they've been distributed, if they're in a house somewhere, we don't have that information yet," Ballard said.

Investigators acknowledge that, given the level of violence in Memphis, the dozens of guns stolen and now on the streets in the heist presented cause for immediate action.

"Putting that number of weapons on the street is a great concern for our command staff. It's a great concern for all the law enforcement agencies combined and I think that's why you see the cooperation between the federal and local agencies," Ballard said.

The ATF reward remains active.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.