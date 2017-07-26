School bus driver crashes into dump truck during practice ride - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

ARLINGTON, TN (WMC) -

A Durham Schools Services bus collided with a dump truck Wednesday morning.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office officials said the school bus driver was training and no injuries were reported. 

The crash happened on Airline Road, near the Arlington train tracks.

