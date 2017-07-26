Driver charged with murder in fatal Southaven hit-and-run

A man is in jail, charged with murder after a fatal crash in Southaven on Tuesday.

Around 4:30 p.m., Southaven Police Department was called about a hit-and-run on Church Road, near the I-55 exit.

The caller said a driver in a white Chevy Tahoe that committed a hit-and-run in the area. Soon after, police received another call about a white Tahoe speeding and driving recklessly on Airways Boulevard.

Officers then saw the Tahoe run a red light at Goodman Road. There, the Tahoe hit a Lexus, which careened into three other cars that were stopped at the red light in the opposite lane.

The driver of the Lexus was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Tahoe then ran, and was captured in the area of Southcrest Parkway and Goodman Road. He, the female passenger, and one other driver were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Officers identified Kameron Williams, 23, as the Tahoe driver. He is charged with second-degree murder, as well as several other traffic charges.

Williams is being held in jail without bond.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.