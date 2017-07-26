12-year-old releases second book

A 12-year-old girl from New Jersey has written and published her second book.

Dasia "DasiaVu" Edmond writes to capture her life's events, giving her readers a chance to see the world as she does.

In her first book, Edmond wrote about being told "girls don't play football." She took that challenge, made her local Pop Warner team, and played for three years. Click here to learn more about Edmond's and her book Uniquely Made: "Girls Don't Play Football."

Her most recent publication, Hair Chronicles: "The Struggles of Natural Hair," is available online and at select book stores.

The book details Edmond's struggles with her natural hair. She talks about her adventures at the Salon and the pain she endures while getting her hair done.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.