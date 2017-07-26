12-year-old releases second book

A Durham Bus collided with a dump truck Wednesday morning.More >>
A man accused of shooting his gun into a community center, putting dozens of children in danger, was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison.More >>
The attorneys hired by the family of the man who was shot by Southaven officers will hold a news conference on Wednesday.More >>
A postal worker discovered a heart-stopping scene while making rounds in a Horn Lake, Mississippi, neighborhood on June 2.More >>
Come as you are, or dress to impress in the house of the Lord? Mid-South pastors are butting heads over what is appropriate to wear to church.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.More >>
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
As a part of the execution process the inmate is allowed to make a request for a final meal.More >>
The Senate is plunging into full-fledged debate on the Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law.More >>
Police bodycam video from June 4 shows police talking to witnesses after the newborn baby was found inside a backpack left in a grocery cart.More >>
Coke Zero is getting a makeover as Coke Zero Sugar in the United States.More >>
Deputies say the 21-year-old driver was stopped on Monday after they received a report of a suspicious vehicle. They say Jared Price was impaired by multiple drugs while he was behind the wheel.More >>
