Attorneys to release photos, information in killing of Southaven man

The attorneys hired by the family of the man who was shot by Southaven officers will hold a news conference on Wednesday.

The news conference is expected to happen at 3 p.m. at the Horne and Wells law offices located at the corner of Monroe Avenue and Center Lane.

The attorneys are expected to release photographs and information of their private investigation into the shooting of Ismael Lopez.

WMC Action News 5 will stream the press conference live online.

