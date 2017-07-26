Man sentenced for firing gun in community center full of children

A man accused of shooting his gun into a community center, putting dozens of children in danger, was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison.

Marcus Dotson, 28, is accused of firing his gun inside a gymnasium during a basketball game between children ages 6 to 10 on February 5, 2016.

Memphis Police Department said Dotson and his 14-year-old nephew went into the gym looking for a teen.

Dotson then got into an argument in the bleachers and fired a gun into the ceiling. Both Dotson and his nephew ran away after the gunshot.

Dotson was arrested two weeks later and charged with 51 counts of aggravated assault.

Dotson was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison for charges of illegal possession of ammunition. He also has state criminal charges pending.

