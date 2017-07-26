Kroger carjacking suspects on the run

Memphis police are investigating a carjacking that happened in the parking lot at a Frayser Kroger on Wednesday morning.

The victim told police his 2004 Infiniti was taken around 11 a.m.

Police spotted the vehicle and four suspects a few streets away pushing the car.

The two men and two women ran away. No arrests have been made at this time.

The owner of the vehicle was not hurt.

