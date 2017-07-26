Overton Gateway apartments approved; construction begins this fall

Construction is expected to start this fall on the now approved Overton Gateway apartments.

The apartment building will be on seven acres at the corner of Sam Cooper and East Parkway.

Neighbors were concerned over the height of the proposed five-story building.

But last month, city council voted to lower the height to three stories with 176 units.

Developers chose the location based on proximity to Overton Park and Broad Avenue amenities.

The apartments will be built to look like single families’ homes in the areas.

