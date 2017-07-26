Judge dismisses 4 people from complaint on City Hall Blacklist

A federal judge has granted a motion to dismiss the complaint against the City of Memphis by four people named on the City Hall Blacklist.

The motion to dismiss was granted by Judge Jon Phipps McCalla on June 30, which dismisses the complaint by plaintiffs Elaine Blanchard, Keedran Franklin, Paul Garner, and Bradley Watkins.

That list required the people on the list to have a Memphis police escort inside the public building.

The motion did, however, allow for an intervening plaintiff, the ACLU of Tennessee, Inc., to stay on the lawsuit.

The City of Memphis argued for the dismissal on the "because the plaintiffs lack standing to enforce the 1978 Kendrick Consent Order, plantiffs' complaint should be dismissed, in its entirety, against the city."

The City of Memphis responded by asking for more time to respond to the order.

The four people on that list filed the original lawsuit on February 22.

The discovery of the city hall escort list led to their names being removed and a new list being released by the city of Memphis.

The new list has 26 people on it and no longer lists the names of local activists and protesters.

"Moving forward, MPD will establish protocol for adding and removing individual from the security book,” said Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings when the escort list was made public.

Rallings said the names listed on the Authorization of Agency related to the Die-In protest outside Mayor Jim Strickland's home were added to the escort list in error.

Though those names are now off the City Hall list, Rallings said they are still on the Authorization of Agency for the mayor's home.

The City of Memphis has not yet commented on the dismissal of complaint by the original Plaintiffs.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.