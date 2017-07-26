Man originally sought by Southaven police now in custody

Tate County Sheriff’s office confirms Samuel Pearman, the man Southaven police originally sought Sunday night, has been taken into custody.

A warrant out of Tate County shows Pearman was wanted for domestic assault. But, when Southaven officers arrived on Surrey Lane on Sunday to arrest Pearman, they did not show up to the correct house.

Instead, they went to the home of his neighbor Ismael Lopez.

Lopez’s wife Claudia said they were asleep in their bed when they heard their dogs barking and saw police cars outside.

Linares said her husband opened the door and that's when police opened fire. She said she heard three shots before running outside to find her husband face down on the ground. She said her husband did not have a gun.

