MPD clarifies role in ICE raids with Hispanic church members

Tate County Sheriff’s office confirms Samuel Pearman, the man Southaven police originally sought Sunday night, has been taken into custody.More >>
Memphis Light Gas and Water and the Better Business Bureau are issuing a warning about scammers promising lower payments.More >>
A debate about what is appropriate to wear in church sparked a Facebook feud that has Mid-South pastors weighing in on the church dress code debate.More >>
The Hispanic community is raising concerns after ICE agents detained undocumented immigrants across the city, mostly targeting those in gangs or criminals.More >>
A woman was robbed at knifepoint while leaving an East Memphis post office.More >>
There was a fatal accident Wednesday evening at the Ohio State Fair.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
A person was killed Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair after a ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned, sending several riders flying through the air.More >>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection. His execution was Ohio's first in more than three years.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
One person has died and six others have been injured at the Ohio State Fair after a ride malfunction Wednesday, according to WDTN.More >>
