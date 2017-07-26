Woman robbed at knifepoint at post office

A woman was robbed at knifepoint while leaving an East Memphis post office.

It happened at the location on Prescott near Poplar Plaza.

Police say a man between 50 and 60 years old asked the woman for money.

Once she got in her car, he reached in demanding her purse and threatened to slit her throat.

After a brief struggle, he stole the purse.

Police say he took off in a light-colored SUV with Arkansas tags.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.