MLGW, BBB warn about scam promising lower utility bills

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

With the heat brings higher utility bills. 

Memphis Light Gas and Water and the Better Business Bureau are issuing a warning about scammers promising lower payments. 

Officials say the callers claim to be with MLGW. 

The con artists often will offer to enroll customers in a non-existent program, allowing them access to personal information. 

Officials say to keep from becoming a victim, verify any program before enrolling, and confirm the representative you spoke to was real by calling MLGW.

