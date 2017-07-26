MLGW, BBB warn about scam promising lower utility bills

With the heat brings higher utility bills.

Memphis Light Gas and Water and the Better Business Bureau are issuing a warning about scammers promising lower payments.

Officials say the callers claim to be with MLGW.

The con artists often will offer to enroll customers in a non-existent program, allowing them access to personal information.

Officials say to keep from becoming a victim, verify any program before enrolling, and confirm the representative you spoke to was real by calling MLGW.

