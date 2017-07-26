MLK Prep students celebrate 100 percent graduation rate, college sendoff with Agape sponsors

Fifteen students sponsored by Agape Child and Family Services for the past four years received a celebratory sendoff on Tuesday to prepare them for college. The MLK College Preparatory School graduates received backpacks stocked with school supplies provided by the company Edward Jones.

Agape is a faith-based, non-profit that serves nearly 10,000 children and families in need every year, providing them with a variety of services. Their school-based initiates have shown remarkable success, especially with the MLK students that they have actively worked with over the years. The group provided support, encouragement, accountability, and access to various resources to maximize student success.

Of the 15 students, 100 percent graduated high school and 93 percent are headed to post-secondary education. Many of the MLK Prep seniors are the first from their families to graduate high school.

The students met with their Agape sponsors at Fellowship Memphis for their college sendoff.

