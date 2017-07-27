Liquor store appeals to teachers with back to school sign

A Mid-South liquor store is looking to put itself on back to school lists this year.

Caesar’s Wine and Liquor in Arlington shared a picture of their sign on Facebook, which reads:

“School’s starting! Teachers, you can’t hit the kids, but you can hit the bottle.”

Caesar’s is out to prove that violence is not the answer…but sometimes alcohol is.

