100+ employers look to hire at career fair

Over 100 companies are looking to hire workers Thursday in Memphis.

The 2017 JobLINC Career Fair will be held at the Pipkin Building at 940 Early Maxwell Boulevard from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on July 27.

Prospective workers are asked to dress for the part, study which companies you want to talk to, and bring plenty of resumes.

