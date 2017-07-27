East TN church beats heat by leaving sign in hilarious state

Tennessee summers can get the best of anybody.

Members of one church is East Tennessee are staying inside and leaving what’s left on their message board.

According to a picture sent in to WBIR, the sign at Edgemoor Baptist Church in Claxton, TN, reads:

“Too hot to keep changing the sign. Sin bad, God good. Hear more Sunday at 10 a.m.”

That’s definitely one way to sum up church.

