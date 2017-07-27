East TN church beats heat by leaving sign in hilarious state

Over 100 companies are looking to hire workers Thursday in Memphis.More >>
Over 100 companies are looking to hire workers Thursday in Memphis.More >>
Tennessee summers can get the best of anybody.More >>
Tennessee summers can get the best of anybody.More >>
A debate about what is appropriate to wear in church sparked a Facebook feud that has Mid-South pastors weighing in on the church dress code debate.More >>
A debate about what is appropriate to wear in church sparked a Facebook feud that has Mid-South pastors weighing in on the church dress code debate.More >>
The 16-year-old shot and killed by a Marion Police Department officer is identified as Aries Clark.More >>
The 16-year-old shot and killed by a Marion Police Department officer is identified as Aries Clark.More >>
A Mid-South liquor store is looking to put itself on back to school lists this year.More >>
A Mid-South liquor store is looking to put itself on back to school lists this year.More >>
There was a fatal accident Wednesday evening at the Ohio State Fair.More >>
There was a fatal accident Wednesday evening at the Ohio State Fair.More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
A person was killed Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair after a ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned, sending several riders flying through the air.More >>
A person was killed Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair after a ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned, sending several riders flying through the air.More >>
The 3-month-old puppy died on the way to animal rescue, and an examination confirmed major spinal trauma.More >>
The 3-month-old puppy died on the way to animal rescue, and an examination confirmed major spinal trauma.More >>
On Thursday, a six-day long manhunt for Jeremy Stroupe II, who Transylvania County deputies said led them on a chase, robbed a victim at gunpoint and then took off with the victim's bike into the Pisgah National Forest on Saturday, ended in McDowell County. Deputies confirmed just after 4 a.m. Thursday that Stroupe had been taken into custody.More >>
On Thursday, a six-day long manhunt for Jeremy Stroupe II, who Transylvania County deputies said led them on a chase, robbed a victim at gunpoint and then took off with the victim's bike into the Pisgah National Forest on Saturday, ended in McDowell County. Deputies confirmed just after 4 a.m. Thursday that Stroupe had been taken into custody.More >>
One person has died and six others have been injured at the Ohio State Fair after a ride malfunction Wednesday, according to WDTN.More >>
One person has died and six others have been injured at the Ohio State Fair after a ride malfunction Wednesday, according to WDTN.More >>
The Ohio State Fair will open on Thursday without operating rides, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when one of the fair's attractions broke apart.More >>
The Ohio State Fair will open on Thursday without operating rides, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when one of the fair's attractions broke apart.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
One person is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach.More >>
One person is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach.More >>