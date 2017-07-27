$100K Powerball ticket sold in Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

$100K Powerball ticket sold in Memphis

A $100,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Memphis.

The player, who has yet to claim their prize, picked four of five numbers, including a “Power Play,” which doubled the $50,000 prize.

An additional $50,000 ticket was sold in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

