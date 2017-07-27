Police, FBI seek man wanted for att. kidnapping in Tupelo

A picture of a car similar to the suspect's, and a composite sketch of the wanted man. (Source: FBI)

Federal Bureau of Investigation and Tupelo Police Department is seeking a man wanted for the attempted kidnapping of a seven-year-old girl.

Police said the kidnapping attempt happened around 2 p.m. on July 4 on Mitchell Street.

A man in a silver Pontiac Grand Prix drove into the neighborhood and tried to take the girl; she was able to escape and run for help, but the suspect got away.

The man is described as a slim man with balding hair in his mid-40s.

If you have any idea where he may be, call TPD at 662-841-6546, FBI Jackson at 601-948-5000, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-8477.

