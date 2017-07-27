Man on way to work shot by paintball gun outside Bellevue Baptist Church

A man was shot with a paintball gun on his way to work Wednesday afternoon.

The man told Memphis Police Department that he was riding in his work vehicle on Appling Road on Bellevue Baptist Church campus when someone shot him in the face.

The man later discovered he had been hit by a paintball.

The man was unable to see who fired the paintball at him, but there were two cars in the area when he looked up.

The man suffered an injury to his jaw.

Jessica Holley is looking deeper into this incident. She will have a full report tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.