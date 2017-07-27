Manhunt underway for man who crashed into MPD cars

A man was shot with a paintball gun on his way to work Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Memphis Police Department is on the hunt for a man who hit two cruisers and drove off.More >>
People looking to clear their criminal records will be able to do so while receiving help searching for a job.More >>
Members of Memphis' Latino community gathered outside of Southaven Police Department to demand justice for Ismael Lopez, who was killed by officers when they showed up to serve a warrant at the wrong house.More >>
Federal Bureau of Investigation and Tupelo Police Department are searching for a man wanted for the attempted kidnapping of a 7-year-old girl.More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
There was a fatal accident Wednesday evening at the Ohio State Fair.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
On Thursday, a six-day long manhunt for Jeremy Stroupe II, who Transylvania County deputies said led them on a chase, robbed a victim at gunpoint and then took off with the victim's bike into the Pisgah National Forest on Saturday, ended.More >>
The ride that malfunctioned Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair killing one person and injuring seven others is owned and operated by Amusements of America, which has a location in Florence, South Carolina.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
A viewer snapped this picture of 'Pinky' swimming with another dolphin Wednesday afternoon in the Gulf of Mexico.More >>
A person was killed Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair after a ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned, sending several riders flying through the air.More >>
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.More >>
