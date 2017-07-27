Manhunt underway for man who crashed into MPD cars

Memphis Police Department is on the hunt for a man who hit two police cruisers and drove off.

Police said the driver was pulled over on Third Street just after 9 a.m. From there, he hit two cruisers and drove off toward I-240. He later got out of the car in the area of Norris Road and I-240.

Police later identified the suspect as Billy Ray Sanlin, 36. He is wanted for aggravated assault and aggravated robbery.

Sanlin was last seen in the area of Rutgers Road and Ball Road; MPD has K-9 officers and a helicopter scanning the area.

One man was detained during the chase; his connection to the incident is unknown.

An officer suffered minor injuries during the incident. He was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.