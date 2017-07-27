Protesters demand justice for man killed by Southaven police officers

Protesters gathered outside Southaven Police Department on Thursday to demand justice for Ismael Lopez, who was shot and killed by police officers. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Members of Memphis' Latino community gathered outside of Southaven Police Department to demand justice for Ismael Lopez, who was killed by officers when they showed up to serve a warrant at the wrong house.

Spearheading the protest is Pastor Rolando Rostro, who leads the Hispanic church, Isglesia Nueva Vida Memphis.

Rostro wants Southaven Police Departemnt to admit its officers made a mistake. He also doesn't think there is enough uproar over this shooting of a Hispanic man, who had no warrants out for his arrest.

"The police department acted in a way that’s not according to the conduct of police department," Pastor Rostro said. "They started just shooting away at the house, at the door, they started shooting away as if they were a bunch of gangsters and thugs going into somebody else’s home."

People all the way from Texas are participating in the demonstration and hope more will gather to seek justice for Ismael Lopez and his widow, who is now planning his funeral.

