Expungement clinic, job resource fair to help people get back on feet

People looking to clear their criminal records will be able to do so while receiving help searching for a job.

An expungement clinic and job resource fair will be held for anyone in Shelby County who did not receive a conviction.

The event will take place at Bloomfield Full Gospel Baptist church at 123 South Parkway on Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration will start at 9 a.m.

Volunteer attorneys and paralegals will meet with participants and discuss expungement. Up to 250 people will be helped, but they must pre-register by July 28.

SIMOS will also be on location to help those people build a resume, get employment referrals, and more. They also encourage people not seeking expungement help to attend the job resource fair.

To participate, you must fill out a pre-registration form and return it to Bloomfield Full Gospel Baptist Church. You can pick up a copy there, or fill out an online form here:

