The sauna turns off this weekend!

The sweat seemingly hasn't stopped. But we're finally getting a break this weekend as a powerful cold front moves through the Mid-South!

We've seen quite a few fronts this summer, but none have given us a real chance to let go of the heat and humidity. The few breaks we have seen have given us a quick cool-down, followed by an even quicker warm-up. This time, as the front moves south Friday, another disturbance from Canada pushes and reenforces it even more; pushing the front and cooler air behind it all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico.

The first part of the cool-down comes along the front late tonight and into Friday. Expect a few showers and even a scattered thunderstorm, although widespread severe weather is not expected.

Behind that, a ridge builds to our West. This means hotter conditions for the Rockies, and NW flow for us. That's a warm and relatively dry air mass, with dew points in the 50s as early as Saturday.

Through at least the beginning of next week, we'll see warm and dry conditions with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Take a look at the Muggy Meter-- not a bad picture, right?

Enjoy it, because hey-- it's summer in the Mid-South and we all know it won't last.

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

Copyright 2017 WMC Action news 5. All rights reserved.