MATA adds 4 new bus routes, makes timing changes to 24 others

Some changes are happening with the public transportation in Memphis. MATA is changing some of its routes and added some others.

The new services include 24 routes with timing and routing adjustments. In addition, there is an addition of four new routes that include 31 Firestone, 45 Appling Farms, 280 Airways Express, and the 340 Walnut Grove Express.

The changes are scheduled to take place August 6.

Below is a summary of all the service improvements.

Below is the map of the changes:

To view the memo to the Board of Commissioners summarizing public comments, click here.

To view the new schedules for the routes, click here.

