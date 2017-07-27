Memphis Walmart preps for tax-free weekend

Parents, grab your wallets and your child's school supply list. Tax-free weekend is less than eight hours away!

The start of the school year is upon us again, which means it's time to stock up on backpacks, lunchboxes, binders, glue sticks, and crayons.

“We got plenty of supplies,” said Walmart co-manager Reginald Anderson. “We will not run out, trust me. If you come out we will have the items here for you.”

Tax-free shopping begins in Tennessee this weekend.

“We will have people coming in at midnight,” Anderson said. “It starts tonight at midnight and ends midnight Sunday.”

Many supply lists are available on your child's school website and can be found at the front of most stores.

“I try to get out early like on a weekday morning to avoid the crowd,” said parent Amber Poe.

Poe likes to beat the rush. She's picking up items to support a school supply drive at her church.

“I just do that every year to help someone in need,” Poe said.

Not only are school supplies in high demand as students head back to school, office supplies are also on sale. You can pick up a few items for those teachers to help them keep their classrooms running smoothly.

For the first year, Walmart is offering free two-day shipping to your home when you spend $35 or more on school supplies.

Don't have time to wait for shipping? Go for free in-store pickup.

Others like Poe says prefer going to the store as a back-to-school family tradition.

“They like to choose their own colors, a folder, or markers so I enjoy getting out and looking,” Poe said.

With lots of supplies less than $1, Walmart said they are a one-stop-shop for your school essentials.

“We are here for the families going back to school, especially the ones on a budget,” Poe said.

Mississippi is also having their tax-free weekend this weekend, and Arkansas’ will be next weekend.

