Fake ICE bounty hunter wanted for robbing Hispanic men

A man who police said pretended to be a bounty hunter with U.S. Immigration and Customs Office (ICE) in order to rob a group of men is at large.

Memphis Police Department identified Daquawn Simmons, 24. He facing charges of aggravated assault, attempted robbery, and using a firearm to commit a felony.

Investigators said Simmons went up to a group of Hispanic men while they were working on July 25.

Simmons told the men he was a bounty hunter with ICE. He pointed a gun at them and told them they would be deported unless they handed over all their money.

Simmons has not been caught. Anyone with information pertaining to his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story reported that Simmons was behind bars. That is inaccurate. MPD is still trying to located and arrest Simmons.]

