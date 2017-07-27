Grand Jury: No indictment for officer who shot, killed Somerville man

A man who police said pretending to be a bounty hunter with U.S. Immigration and Customs Office (ICE) in order to rob a group of men is at large.More >>
A man who police said pretending to be a bounty hunter with U.S. Immigration and Customs Office (ICE) in order to rob a group of men is at large.More >>
A former caregiver has been indicted for first-degree murder in the death of a Fayette County man.More >>
A former caregiver has been indicted for first-degree murder in the death of a Fayette County man.More >>
A debate about what is appropriate to wear in church sparked a debate that has Mid-South pastors weighing in on the topic of church dress code.More >>
A debate about what is appropriate to wear in church sparked a debate that has Mid-South pastors weighing in on the topic of church dress code.More >>
The Somerville police officer who shot and killed a man on June 14 will not face charges.More >>
The Somerville police officer who shot and killed a man on June 14 will not face charges.More >>
Memphis Zoo is showcasing a continuous live feed of the births of its rare Louisiana pine snakes, which will hatch intermittently over the next two weeks.More >>
Memphis Zoo is showcasing a continuous live feed of the births of its rare Louisiana pine snakes, which will hatch intermittently over the next two weeks.More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.More >>
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.More >>
Trump gave a campaign-style speech to the crowd of nearly 40,000 people attending the 20th annual jamboree. He verbally bashed his former opponent Hillary Clinton and former president Barack Obama, while pushing his political agenda.More >>
Trump gave a campaign-style speech to the crowd of nearly 40,000 people attending the 20th annual jamboree. He verbally bashed his former opponent Hillary Clinton and former president Barack Obama, while pushing his political agenda.More >>
The families of three people injured at the Ohio State Fair have released a joint statement.More >>
The families of three people injured at the Ohio State Fair have released a joint statement.More >>
Police in Lorain have arrested a mother after her eight children were found living in a "disgusting" home. The children were smeared with feces and living in a home infested with bedbugs and covered with mold.More >>
Police in Lorain have arrested a mother after her eight children were found living in a "disgusting" home. The children were smeared with feces and living in a home infested with bedbugs and covered with mold.More >>
A former substitute teacher in Oklahoma who exposed herself to students when she did a cartwheel while wearing a long skirt but no underwear has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.More >>
A former substitute teacher in Oklahoma who exposed herself to students when she did a cartwheel while wearing a long skirt but no underwear has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>