Former caregiver indicted in Fayette Co. man’s murder

A former caregiver has been indicted for first-degree murder in the death of a Fayette County man.

On July 24, the Fayette County Grand Jury returned a 10-count indictment against Pamela Jane Bingham for the pre-meditated murder of Ellis D. Vogt on July 29, 2016.

Bingham has also been charged with felony theft of property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of schedule IV-controlled substance with intent to deliver in a drug free school zone, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fraudulent use of a credit card, abuse of a corpse, and neglect of an impaired adult.

This case was investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Bingham appeared and was arraigned on the charges at a hearing July 27 in the Fayette County Circuit Court.

She has a $2,250,000 bond set by the Court and is represented by the District Public Defender.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.