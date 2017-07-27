No smoking sign in Ohio uses marijuana leaf - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

No smoking sign in Ohio uses marijuana leaf

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Bob Skinner via Facebook) (Source: Bob Skinner via Facebook)
COLUMBUS, OH (WMC) -

The no smoking signs in Ohio look a bit different than those you may be used to seeing.

Deacon Bob Skinner of St. Ann Catholic Church shared a picture of the no smoking sign in his Ohio hotel room.

The signs shows a cigarette as well as a marijuana leaf.

Medicinal marijuana is legal in Ohio. In addition, possession of marijuana has been decriminalized in the state.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  

Powered by Frankly