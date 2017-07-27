TN high school students’ test scores improve

Good news for Tennessee high school students: TNReady scores show students improved in every subject area!

The scores show thousands of additional students are meeting course expectations compared to last year.

Additionally, the state reduced the percentage of students scoring at the lowest achievement level across all subject areas.

According to the scores, more students are also making steps to going to college, entering the military or getting a good-paying job.

Visit the TNReady website to see a breakdown of the results.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.