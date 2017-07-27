Former Olive Branch employee calls PTSD "Post Traumatic Slave Disorder"

The Olive Branch Police Department says a man who posted a racist comment about a woman online, who also claimed to be a former city employee, is not an Olive Branch police officer.

The man claims he was quoting a book he just read. But, without that explanation, many see his remarks as a racial rant.

Bill Cash's original comment has since been deleted. But a screen shot of it has now been shared hundreds of times on Facebook. In the comment, he refers to PTSD as Post Traumatic Slave Disorder.

Cash, whose Facebook profile says he once worked for the Olive Branch Police Department, wrote "ShaCoya, That name cracks me up. ShaCoya truly suffers from PTSD, Post Traumatic Slave Disorder."

Backlash online prompted Olive Branch PD to post on Facebook. Olive Branch Police Chief Don Gammage released a statement saying "this post does not reflect the view of the Olive Branch Police Department."

Gammage said Cash never was an officer, but worked as a dispatcher for the city of Olive Branch.

He is no longer employed by the city in any capacity.

ShaCoya took to social media not only sharing Cash's deleted comment, but also thanking the Olive Branch Police Department for stepping in to clear up the confusion.

Cash said his PTSD comment came as a direct quote from the book "Black Lies Matters". It's a book that discusses racial issues in the country.

But some people aren't buying that reason.

"Look what he said. That's how he really feels. It ain't about the book or none of that. He say how he really feel," Darrys Smith said.

Cash's daughter says as a result of the comment, her family has received death threats. She has also offered an apology on behalf of her father.

