State champion coach suspended amid grade scandal

A successful high school football coach is once again suspended for his alleged role in a grade changing scandal.

WMC Action News 5 obtained an email from Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dorsey Hopson to SCS board members.

The email confirms Coach Teli White is on administrative suspension as investigators look at new evidence.

White won back-to-back state championships at Trezevant High School in 2015 and 2016.

He was suspended for part of the 2016 season when the school's principal resigned and accused White of changing grades and paying athletes to play for him.

TSSAA investigators later determined White did not violate any state high school rules, so he returned and coached the team to its second straight state championship.

After the season, White left Trezevant to take over as head coach at Melrose High School.

In Hopson's email, he said a secretary who later resigned admitted that White asked her to change student transcripts--during the initial investigation she refused to implicate White.

WMC Action News 5 reached out to Shelby County Schools for a comment on the investigation. The district said it cannot comment on ongoing investigations.

