MLGW replacing lead pipes over the next 10 years

MLGW plans to replace 2,000 lead pipes in a year to fix the thousands now in service.

There are currently 25,000 lead pipes in use across the city. MLGW said most of those are inside the parkway and in homes built between 1870 and 1950.

With extra money in the budget, they plan to replace 2,000 a year and finish all of them in 10 years.

Tests on the water show it is safe to drink but after a line is replaced, you may get a kit from MLGW.

"So when we replace a line we give the customer from that home a pitcher with a three month supply of filters,” said MLGW President Jerry Collins.

After three months, Collins said the water is safe to drink out of the faucet.

