MLGW replacing lead pipes over the next 10 years

Some changes are happening with the public transportation in Memphis. MATA is changing some of its routes and adding some others.More >>
Some changes are happening with the public transportation in Memphis. MATA is changing some of its routes and adding some others.More >>
Larry Johnson changed his life of selling drugs on the streets, and now he inspires others to steer clear of crime.More >>
Larry Johnson changed his life of selling drugs on the streets, and now he inspires others to steer clear of crime.More >>
A man who police said pretended to be a bounty hunter with U.S. Immigration and Customs Office (ICE) in order to rob a group of men is at large.More >>
A man who police said pretended to be a bounty hunter with U.S. Immigration and Customs Office (ICE) in order to rob a group of men is at large.More >>
MLGW plans to replace 2,000 lead pipes in a year to fix the thousands now in service.More >>
MLGW plans to replace 2,000 lead pipes in a year to fix the thousands now in service.More >>
We all want to see the Great American Eclipse coming in August, but eye doctors warn it's dangerous to watch the eclipse without proper eyewear.More >>
We all want to see the Great American Eclipse coming in August, but eye doctors warn it's dangerous to watch the eclipse without proper eyewear.More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.More >>
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.More >>
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.More >>
A person was killed Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair after a ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned, sending several riders flying through the air.More >>
A person was killed Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair after a ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned, sending several riders flying through the air.More >>
One person has died and six others have been injured at the Ohio State Fair after a ride malfunction Wednesday, according to WDTN.More >>
One person has died and six others have been injured at the Ohio State Fair after a ride malfunction Wednesday, according to WDTN.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
The 3-month-old puppy died on the way to animal rescue, and an examination confirmed major spinal trauma.More >>
The 3-month-old puppy died on the way to animal rescue, and an examination confirmed major spinal trauma.More >>