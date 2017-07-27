Tornado Warning issued for parts of the Mid-South - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Tornado Warning issued for parts of the Mid-South

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Crittenden, Cross, and St. Francis counties in Arkansas until 8 p.m. However, the storm weakened early and was canceled shortly after 7:30 p.m.

