MPD: Man with dreads and missing teeth shoots neighbor

Memphis police are investigating a call about an armed man at the Oak Court Mall.More >>
Memphis police are investigating a call about an armed man at the Oak Court Mall.More >>
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Crittenden, Cross, and St. Francis counties in Arkansas until 8 p.m.More >>
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Crittenden, Cross, and St. Francis counties in Arkansas until 8 p.m.More >>
A man who police said pretended to be a bounty hunter with U.S. Immigration and Customs Office (ICE) in order to rob a group of men is at large.More >>
A man who police said pretended to be a bounty hunter with U.S. Immigration and Customs Office (ICE) in order to rob a group of men is at large.More >>
A man remains on the run after a woman told police he shot her son.More >>
A man remains on the run after a woman told police he shot her son.More >>
Police identified and questioned the man they were supposed to arrest right after they mistakenly killed a man in a different house, according to neighbors and Tate County deputies.More >>
Police identified and questioned the man they were supposed to arrest right after they mistakenly killed a man in a different house, according to neighbors and Tate County deputies.More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.More >>
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.More >>
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.More >>
The Bell County Sheriff's Office said they are asking residents to evacuate as they battle a large brush fire at the Oakmont Circle area in Morgan's Point Resort.More >>
The Bell County Sheriff's Office said they are asking residents to evacuate as they battle a large brush fire at the Oakmont Circle area in Morgan's Point Resort.More >>
The families of three people injured at the Ohio State Fair have released a joint statement.More >>
The families of three people injured at the Ohio State Fair have released a joint statement.More >>