MPD: Man with dreads and missing teeth shoots neighbor

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man remains on the run after a woman told police he shot her son.

According to Memphis Police Department, the woman said their neighbor shot her son in the 3300 block of Steve Road.

No one has been taken to the hospital at this time.

Police said the woman described the shooter as a black male that was their neighbor, he had dreads and was missing teeth.

