MPD investigates reports of armed men at Oak Court Mall

Memphis police are investigating a call about an armed man at the Oak Court Mall.More >>
Memphis police are investigating a call about an armed man at the Oak Court Mall.More >>
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Crittenden, Cross, and St. Francis counties in Arkansas until 8 p.m.More >>
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Crittenden, Cross, and St. Francis counties in Arkansas until 8 p.m.More >>
A man who police said pretended to be a bounty hunter with U.S. Immigration and Customs Office (ICE) in order to rob a group of men is at large.More >>
A man who police said pretended to be a bounty hunter with U.S. Immigration and Customs Office (ICE) in order to rob a group of men is at large.More >>
A man remains on the run after a woman told police he shot her son.More >>
A man remains on the run after a woman told police he shot her son.More >>
Police identified and questioned the man they were supposed to arrest right after they mistakenly killed a man in a different house, according to neighbors and Tate County deputies.More >>
Police identified and questioned the man they were supposed to arrest right after they mistakenly killed a man in a different house, according to neighbors and Tate County deputies.More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.More >>
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.More >>
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.More >>
Eden Antoinette is a happy, healthy baby. She was born only six days ago to two loving parents. But Eden may never comprehend the frantic hours spent trying to save her mother's life.More >>
Eden Antoinette is a happy, healthy baby. She was born only six days ago to two loving parents. But Eden may never comprehend the frantic hours spent trying to save her mother's life.More >>
Trump gave a campaign-style speech to the crowd of nearly 40,000 people attending the 20th annual jamboree. He verbally bashed his former opponent Hillary Clinton and former president Barack Obama, while pushing his political agenda.More >>
Trump gave a campaign-style speech to the crowd of nearly 40,000 people attending the 20th annual jamboree. He verbally bashed his former opponent Hillary Clinton and former president Barack Obama, while pushing his political agenda.More >>
The Bell County Sheriff's Office said they are asking residents to evacuate as they battle a large brush fire at the Oakmont Circle area in Morgan's Point Resort.More >>
The Bell County Sheriff's Office said they are asking residents to evacuate as they battle a large brush fire at the Oakmont Circle area in Morgan's Point Resort.More >>