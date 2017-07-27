MPD investigates reports of armed men at Oak Court Mall

Memphis police are investigating a call about an armed man at the Oak Court Mall.

The witness told police that they saw a man who was possibly armed walking with two additional men in the mall.

Police said no shots were fired and there were no injuries.

All of the stores were shut down temporarily during the investigation, but all have since reopened.

No one is in custody, and the possible suspects were last seen leaving the west exit of Macy’s.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

Charles Silver, General Manager of Oak Court Mall, issued the following statement Thursday night.

"The safety of our shoppers, retailers, and employees is our top priority. We are working closely with the Memphis Police Department as they investigate the incident. For more information, please contact the Memphis Police Department directly at (901) 545-2677."

