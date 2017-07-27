Mixed emotions come from Cooper-Young residents over proposed apartments

People in Cooper Young could be getting 25 new neighbors.

A developer wants to build an apartment building on a tiny piece of land just one block from the popular intersection.

"I can see that being good," said Cooper Young resident Nikki Arnell.

But not everyone agrees.

"I think it's a dumb idea," said Cooper Young resident Jillian Childress.

Cooper Young residents have strong and mixed reactions after hearing about the proposed 25-unit studio apartment building in the small lot across from First Congo Church on Cooper Avenue.

"It's just not what we're about. We're a neighborhood. We're not downtown or a place where you can put apartment buildings," Childress said.

A rendering of the 3-4 story building shows the 550-square foot apartments would target millennials, according to Focal Point Investments LLC.

"You can also push people out if you don't have places for them to park," Jason Whitworth said.

Whitworth is the Cooper Young neighborhood watch president. He said Cooper Young is already congested and wants to make sure this residential property will not mean a parking nightmare for the area.

"We want them to make it with something we can live with too," Whitworth said.

The developer said he's working to address the parking situation, but there will be 25 bike racks. He's also still working out the costs for the studio apartments.

"I can see that bringing more prosperity to the area," resident Nikki Arnell said.

If it's approved, the developer said he wants to start construction in September. Since the project involves zoning and code exemptions, the city's Board of Adjustment must consider it on August 23.

