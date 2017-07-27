22 dogs taken from overcrowded animal shelter

Twenty-two dogs were taken from an overcrowded animal shelter in Tate County on Thursday.

Animal Rescue Corps took custody of nine adult dogs and 13 puppies from the Senatobia-Tate County Shelter.

They will be taken to ARC’s Rescue Operations Center in Lebanon, Tennessee to be medically and behaviorally evaluated to find forever families.

“We have a network of valued placement partners around the U.S. and Canada who will find the perfect loving home for each one,” said ARC Director of Animal Welfare, Kim Rezac. “By spreading them around the country, we don’t over-burden an area and they are placed into homes quickly.”

This comes after 13 animals were brought to the shelter Wednesday after being rescued from neglectful conditions in Union County.

“When we heard they were back in the area, we reached out immediately,” said Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance. “We are completely full and placing 22 dogs will be a huge relief for us.”

Each animal will receive a thorough veterinary exam, appropriate vaccinations, and any necessary medical treatment. ARC will provide daily care until the animals can be placed permanently.

