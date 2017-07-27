Car crashes, overturns on I-240 after reports of gunfire

Memphis police are investigating a shooting that reportedly caused a vehicle to overturn on I-240 westbound at Lamar Avenue.

Officers got a call from a man who says someone was shooting at his car, causing him to crash and overturn.

Emergency workers responded to the scene, but the heavy rain made things extra dangerous for crews on the interstate.

Police said there were no reports of any injuries.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.