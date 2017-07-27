Teen robbed while walking to football practice - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Teen robbed while walking to football practice

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is looking for two men who robbed a teenager while he was walking to football practice.

The teen told investigators he was on his way to Ridgeway Middle School on Wednesday afternoon when two men followed him and asked to use his phone.

He said one of them pulled a gun, searched through his bag, then shoved him to the ground.

