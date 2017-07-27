Crash causes traffic to be slowed in Midtown - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Crash causes traffic to be slowed in Midtown

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A crash has traffic slowed in Midtown at Union Avenue and Cooper Avenue.

Memphis police and fire are on the scene working the crash.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

