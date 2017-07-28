Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old girl out of Cleveland, TN

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide Amber Alert for a 10-year-old girl missing out of Cleveland, Tennessee.

Yazmin Linares Medina was last seen walking in the area of Parker Street and 20th Street around 8:20 p.m. carrying a black jump rope.

Medina is described as a Hispanic girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She is about 5'2" tall and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and green/brown shorts.

Cleveland, TN is located east of Chattanooga, which is about a 5 1/2 drive from Memphis.

If you have any information about Yazmin Medina's whereabouts, please call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

