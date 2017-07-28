Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old girl out of Cleveland, TN

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide Amber Alert for a 10-year-old girl missing out of Cleveland, Tennessee.More >>
A crash has traffic slowed in Midtown at Union Avenue and Cooper Avenue.More >>
Memphis police are investigating a shooting that reportedly caused a vehicle to overturn on I-240 westbound at Lamar Avenue.More >>
A big scare at Oak Court Mall on Thursday night caused shoppers to run for cover and stores to shut down.More >>
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Crittenden, Cross, and St. Francis counties in Arkansas until 8 p.m.More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
A state inmate killed a Claiborne Parish woman after taking her hostage and later died in a shootout during a standoff with law officers, authorities say.More >>
