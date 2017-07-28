Amber Alert out of Tennessee, Oak Mall scare, Cooler temps, health care vote fails by one vote

Happy Friday morning!!
Here are some of the stories we're following this morning:
There is an amber alert out of Cleveland, Tennessee searching for a missing 10 year old. It was issued overnight. We have details and a picture this morning in the Alert Center on #wmc5.
Another big scare at Oak Court Mall. We'll tell you what caused it, why stores were shut down and what Oak Court staff said about it.
Health Care reform failed by 1 vote in the overnight hours. We'll update you on what happened in the wee hours of the morning and the next steps going forward.
For the first time we are hearing from someone inside the grade-changing allegations rocking Shelby County Schools. Shirley Quinn is a former office employee who says she was asked to change grades as a regular part of her day.
There is a way for people to clean up their arrest records. There's an expungement clinic tomorrow. We have details this morning.
We're also going to tell you about tax free holidays over the next several days for MS, TN and AR. Not everyone has the same days. We'll explain what you need to know to get that discount this morning.
Weather:
Some scattered showers today...cooler air this weekend. We're talking about the day and the weekend. Details on day and weekend and a look to next week on WMC Action News with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away.
Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :
Special Report: Racial post on Facebook yard sale page targets Columbus family
Protesters demand justice for man killed by Southaven police officers
Fake ICE bounty hunter wanted for robbing Hispanic men
Officers kill man with no active warrants at wrong house
Boy allegedly killed by father saw 'compromising photos'
Join us this Friday morning from 4:30-7am with all of your news weather and traffic on WMC Action News 5.
Andrew Douglas
Anchor
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide Amber Alert for a 10-year-old girl missing out of Cleveland, Tennessee.More >>
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide Amber Alert for a 10-year-old girl missing out of Cleveland, Tennessee.More >>
A crash has traffic slowed in Midtown at Union Avenue and Cooper Avenue.More >>
A crash has traffic slowed in Midtown at Union Avenue and Cooper Avenue.More >>
Memphis police are investigating a shooting that reportedly caused a vehicle to overturn on I-240 westbound at Lamar Avenue.More >>
Memphis police are investigating a shooting that reportedly caused a vehicle to overturn on I-240 westbound at Lamar Avenue.More >>
A big scare at Oak Court Mall on Thursday night caused shoppers to run for cover and stores to shut down.More >>
A big scare at Oak Court Mall on Thursday night caused shoppers to run for cover and stores to shut down.More >>
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Crittenden, Cross, and St. Francis counties in Arkansas until 8 p.m.More >>
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Crittenden, Cross, and St. Francis counties in Arkansas until 8 p.m.More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
A state inmate killed a Claiborne Parish woman after taking her hostage and later died in a shootout during a standoff with law officers, authorities say.More >>
A state inmate killed a Claiborne Parish woman after taking her hostage and later died in a shootout during a standoff with law officers, authorities say.More >>