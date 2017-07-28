Amber Alert out of Tennessee, Oak Mall scare, Cooler temps, health care vote fails by one vote

Happy Friday morning!!

There is an amber alert out of Cleveland, Tennessee searching for a missing 10 year old. It was issued overnight. We have details and a picture this morning in the Alert Center on #wmc5.

Another big scare at Oak Court Mall. We'll tell you what caused it, why stores were shut down and what Oak Court staff said about it.

Health Care reform failed by 1 vote in the overnight hours. We'll update you on what happened in the wee hours of the morning and the next steps going forward.

For the first time we are hearing from someone inside the grade-changing allegations rocking Shelby County Schools. Shirley Quinn is a former office employee who says she was asked to change grades as a regular part of her day.

There is a way for people to clean up their arrest records. There's an expungement clinic tomorrow. We have details this morning.

We're also going to tell you about tax free holidays over the next several days for MS, TN and AR. Not everyone has the same days. We'll explain what you need to know to get that discount this morning.

Some scattered showers today...cooler air this weekend. We're talking about the day and the weekend. Details on day and weekend and a look to next week on WMC Action News with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away.

Special Report: Racial post on Facebook yard sale page targets Columbus family

Protesters demand justice for man killed by Southaven police officers

Fake ICE bounty hunter wanted for robbing Hispanic men

Officers kill man with no active warrants at wrong house

Boy allegedly killed by father saw 'compromising photos'



