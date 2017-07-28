Whitehaven house collapses in early morning fire

A homeowner was able to escape an early morning house fire, but lost everything.

Memphis Fire Department was called to a home on Durant Street in Whitehaven around 2 a.m. Friday.

“I woke up to go to the restroom and to go into the kitchen,” Phillip Cheatam said. “But before I could get in the kitchen, smoke was all over my house, and I could not see.”

The blaze caused the home to collapse as fire crews took nearly an hour to get everything under control.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

