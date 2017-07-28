Latino Memphis to address fear over recent ICE raids

Live video from WMC Action News 5 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMC Action News 5 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Latino Memphis is voicing concerns over recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in Memphis.

Latino Memphis said while ICE can legally remove immigrants, they are doing so without warrants and inciting fear in the Memphis community.

Group leaders are concerned over what they call is a lack of transparency from ICE, which is carrying out "abusive practices, racial and economic profiling, and creating distrust and division” in Memphis.

Latino Memphis leaders are hosting a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Friday in solidarity with the Latino community. They’ll host it at Prescott Place Apartments, which was the first apartment complex to be targeted by ICE this week.

Likewise, Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen is concerned with the ICE raids.

Friday, Cohen penned a letter to Acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Thomas Homan regarding his concerns with the raids, such as reports that ICE targeted people without criminal histories and minors.

Cohen listed six complaints that he has for Director Homan, which include:

How ICE determined who it would target in these raids? How ICE determined that these raids were the best way to use its limited resources to keep our communities safe? How many of the arrested individuals had committed a criminal offense, other than an offense related to illegal entry? How many of the arrested individuals were suspected of having criminal offense, other than an offense related to illegal entry? How many of the arrested individuals had committed no criminal offense, other than an offense related to illegal entry? How many of the arrested individuals were not suspected of having committed a criminal offense, other than an offense related to illegal entry?

The raids lasted several days, leaving Memphis Police Department to try to clear the air for those that felt targeted.

