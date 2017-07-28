Attorneys for man shot by Southaven PD say case is even 'more disturbing and outrageous'

Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.

Police identified and questioned the man they were supposed to arrest right after they mistakenly killed a man in a different house, according to neighbors and Tate County deputies.

The family of the man who was shot and killed by Southaven police officers plan to speak publicly for the first time since the fatal shooting.

Officers arrived at the wrong house to serve a search warrant Monday. They ended up shooting Ismael Lopez, who went to the door to see what was going on.

Southaven Police Department said its officers felt threatened when Lopez came to the door with a gun and refused to put it down.

SPD released a statement Friday, stating they are considering all facts of the case before taking action and will not comment further until Mississippi Bureau of Investigation completes their investigation:

This purpose of this tweet is to update my citizens in the City of Southaven. No other comments will follow. pic.twitter.com/cVI3zlBncY — Darren Musselwhite (@darrenmuss) July 28, 2017

Lopez's wife, Claudia Linares said she and her husband were asleep in their bed when they heard their dogs barking. She said she heard no commands from officers, plus she said her husband didn't have a gun when officers shot him through the front door.

The house officers were looking for was across the street.

"Someone didn't take the time to analyze the address," attorney Murray Wells, who represents the family, said. "This is incredibly tragic and embarrassing to this police department that they can't read house numbers."

Neighbors and Tate County deputies said Southaven investigators interviewed neighbors after Lopez had been shot. One of the neighbors interviewed was Samuel Pearman. Pearman was the man officers came to the neighborhood to arrest.

Witnesses said the investigators questioned Pearson and got his identification. Officers did not arrest him at the time.

Days later, Pearman was arrested for the charges that brought officers to Lopez's neighborhood in the first place. Pearman has since been released on bond.

The law firm representing Claudia Linares plans to hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. Lopez's family is expected to make its first formal statement since the shooting.

"As incredible as the events of the last few days surrounding Ismael Lopez’s death have been, recent facts have been discovered that make this story all the more disturbing and outrageous and will be disclosed for the first time at the conference."

